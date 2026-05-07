Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP85: Hour 1 - The Arab Allies Are Angry
0:00
-37:06

S15 EP85: Hour 1 - The Arab Allies Are Angry

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

President Trump's switch to coddling Iran, allowing them to continue bombing Arab allies is going to have a negative impact on our global position plus the left is lighting itself on fire over redistricting, ignoring black members of congress who represent white districts.

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