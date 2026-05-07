Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP85: Hour 2 - Yacht Nazis
0:00
-37:14

S15 EP85: Hour 2 - Yacht Nazis

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Spencer Pratt laid the hammer down on the two incompetents he's running against for mayor of LA.

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