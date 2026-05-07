Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP85: Hour 3 - The Redistricting Gambit
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-37:20

S15 EP85: Hour 3 - The Redistricting Gambit

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The Save Act doesn't even have all the republicans on board and yet some voters want to stay home in the midterms if it isn't passed, ensuring democrat gains plus the Attorney General of Alabama Steve Marshall joins the program to discuss redistricting.

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