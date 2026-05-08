Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP86: Hour 1 - Good Hires
0:00
-37:08

S15 EP86: Hour 1 - Good Hires

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The Virginia Supreme Court rules the Virginia redistricting effort was unconstitutional which comes on the heels of multiple red state redistricting efforts being upheld plus the latest jobs numbers look pretty good for the US economy.

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