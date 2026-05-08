Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP86: Hour 2 - It's All Racism and Authoritarianism
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S15 EP86: Hour 2 - It's All Racism and Authoritarianism

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The reaction to democrat loses in the redistricting fight have only proven violence and authoritarianism are deeply rooted on the left plus the press does nothing but commit daily acts of grotesque malpractice in how they cover events.

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