Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP86: Hour 3 - Billionaires are Good, Actually
0:00
-37:32

S15 EP86: Hour 3 - Billionaires are Good, Actually

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

AOC, who speaks for the radical left, doesn't think you can earn wealth because she and the rest are morons plus too many foreigners refuse to assimilate and just use the US as an ATM.

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