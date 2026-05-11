Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP87: Hour 1 - The Fifty-First State
0:00
-37:10

S15 EP87: Hour 1 - The Fifty-First State

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The Venezuela effect is taking shape in the western hemisphere plus Iran never intended to abide by the ceasefire and the longer we pretend otherwise gives them more time to rearm.

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