Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP87: Hour 2 - The Left's Love of Violence Keeps Growing
0:00
-37:10

S15 EP87: Hour 2 - The Left's Love of Violence Keeps Growing

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

New data out shows that a disturbing percentage of the left justifies violence in order to achieve their end goal plus tariffs are starting to exacerbate the problem we have known for a long time that we don't produce enough in this country anymore.

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