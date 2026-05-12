Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP88: Hour 1 - Defaming a Civilization
0:00
-37:05

S15 EP88: Hour 1 - Defaming a Civilization

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The fabulist Nicholas Kristof at the NYT pens an oped more insane than the origin story of Scientology because he a terrorist sympathizer plus both parties have problems and bright spots heading into the midterms but which one will dominate the narrative?

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