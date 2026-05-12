Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP88: Hour 2 - A House Divided Cannot Stand
0:00
-37:23

S15 EP88: Hour 2 - A House Divided Cannot Stand

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The left continues their jihad to delegitimize the courts because they continue to rule against their insane power grabs plus the left is not handling the court decisions blocking their racist congressional maps.

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