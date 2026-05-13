Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP89: Hour 1 - The People's Money vs The Mullahs' Nukes
0:00
-37:06

S15 EP89: Hour 1 - The People's Money vs The Mullahs' Nukes

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The President made some comments on Iran that raised a few eyebrows plus reports indicate that democrats are pouring heavy money into stopping their worst progressive candidates.

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