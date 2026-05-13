Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP89: Hour 2 - Isolated America
0:00
-37:07

S15 EP89: Hour 2 - Isolated America

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

We ignore our neighbors while staring at our phones completely destroying our sense of community plus progressives are emotionally weak which makes them and the most dangerous.

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