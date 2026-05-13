Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP89: Hour 3 - A Conversation With Brian Kemp
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S15 EP89: Hour 3 - A Conversation With Brian Kemp

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Governor Kemp joins the program to give his thoughts on the gubernatorial and senate races in Georgia.

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