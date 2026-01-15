Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP9: Hour 1 - The Violence Against ICE
0:00
-37:15

S15 EP9: Hour 1 - The Violence Against ICE

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats are actually pushing for violence against law enforcement plus Trump has the opportunity to do something no other American president has been able to do....bring the Irainian government down.

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