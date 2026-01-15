Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP9: Hour 2 - Grown Ups and Crazies
0:00
-37:09

S15 EP9: Hour 2 - Grown Ups and Crazies

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Whether people like it or not Trump has a very adult foriegn policy approach plus the left is already talking about impeachment if they take back the house.

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