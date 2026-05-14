Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP90: Hour 1 - The China Summit
0:00
-37:07

S15 EP90: Hour 1 - The China Summit

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The media is total spin mode for China as they attempt to hide how much their economy is hurting right now, are the US munitions stockpiles really depleted plus there continues to be a shift by minorities away from the democrat party.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture