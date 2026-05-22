Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP95: Hour 1 - The Press Perpetuates the Progressive Mythology
0:00
-37:09

S15 EP95: Hour 1 - The Press Perpetuates the Progressive Mythology

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Erick-Woods Erickson

One of the reasons the left keeps losing is because the media carries so much water for them they start be believe their own lies plus an update on some races in Texas and the Los Angeles mayoral race.

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