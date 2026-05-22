Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP95: Hour 2 - The Process is the Point
0:00
-37:18

S15 EP95: Hour 2 - The Process is the Point

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The left likes to abuse the court system by dragging innocent people through court proceedings in order to bankrupt them, DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard resigns plus a lets take a look at the lay of the midterm land.

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