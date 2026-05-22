Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP95: Hour 3 - The Sandwich Police
0:00
-37:15

S15 EP95: Hour 3 - The Sandwich Police

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Apparently poor people can't budget food anymore and it has nothing to do with their economic situation but their economic literacy plus Mike Collins is the GOP candidate we don't need unless you want six more years of Jon Ossoff.

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