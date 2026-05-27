Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP96: Hour 1 - Idols, Pagans, and Opt Outs
0:00
-36:55

S15 EP96: Hour 1 - Idols, Pagans, and Opt Outs

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

A lot of so-so and outright bad candidates won primaries last night so what does that mean for the general plus James Talarico is a grotesque heretic.

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