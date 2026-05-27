Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP96: Hour 2 - The One Fix Trump Could Do Today
0:00
-37:19

S15 EP96: Hour 2 - The One Fix Trump Could Do Today

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Like we tried to warn people, Trump's tariff gambit is causing real harm to the US economy yet too many blind true believers still defend them plus more on the insane theology of James Talarico.

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