Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP96: Hour 3 - Ivermectin: Hardest Hit
0:00
-37:16

S15 EP96: Hour 3 - Ivermectin: Hardest Hit

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Some new weight loss drugs are reducing cancer risks plus Jaxson Dart will be just fine no matter how much the liberal cranks cry.

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