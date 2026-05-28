Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP97: Hour 1 - An Iran Deal and Jill Biden Speaks
0:00
-37:00

S15 EP97: Hour 1 - An Iran Deal and Jill Biden Speaks

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump says we have a deal with Iran but Iran says we don't so who knows what is actually going on plus Jill Biden and the media finally feel safe to admit Joe Biden was a walking bowl of pudding.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture