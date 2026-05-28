Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP97: Hour 2 - The Shame Game
0:00
-37:08

S15 EP97: Hour 2 - The Shame Game

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The woke left and the woke right are all trying to shame Christians into voting for the heretic James Talarico plus progressive states are having a hard time making employees come back to work and do their jobs.

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