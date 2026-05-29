Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP98: Hour 1 - The Great Discrediting
0:00
-37:03

S15 EP98: Hour 1 - The Great Discrediting

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Iran says again, no deal, to Trump so who knows where we are in this plus the media continues to carry the water for the worst of democrat candidates.

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