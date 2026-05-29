Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP98: Hour 2 - The Alliance of the Things of the World
0:00
-37:11

S15 EP98: Hour 2 - The Alliance of the Things of the World

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

AOC and pretty much ever other brain dead progressive feminist loves the Iranian Hands Maid Tale plus Mike Collins in Georgia has a huge personal problem.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture