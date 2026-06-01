Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP99: Hour 1 - The Platner Face Plant
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-37:06

S15 EP99: Hour 1 - The Platner Face Plant

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats are crashing out over their favorite nazi Graham Planter's latest scandal.

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