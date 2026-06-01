Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP99: Hour 2 - Jill Biden's Revisions
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-37:13

S15 EP99: Hour 2 - Jill Biden's Revisions

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The fallout continues from Jill Biden's ill-timed interview about Joe's cognitive decline plus Iran has abandon all peace talks so that begs the question….will Trump man up and finish the job he started?

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