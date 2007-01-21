Dr. Holliday was hit by a car and killed while crossing Forest Hill Road here in Macon.

Dr. Holliday, whose son is a roads activist opposed to a widening project planned for Forest Hill Road that is designed to meet the increased traffic on the road, and I were in a car wreck together a few years ago. He was coming down the road and a woman pulled out in front of him. He hit her and she spun around and hit me from behind. It was completely her fault, though she at first claimed otherwise.

He was just as nice as he could be. He called several times to check on me, was happy to share any information he got from his attorney, and was just a real pleasure to meet.