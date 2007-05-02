It is a local way of life for most of us in Macon. We wake up in the morning, turn the radio to WMAC, and listen to Kenny B. He's been on the air as long as I'm been in Macon.

In the past year we've gotten to know each other and he's even let me fill in on the radio when he and Jami have been out of town -- a job I had no idea would be so hard. It was a challenge and he has done it 5 days a week for years.

Kenny makes the morning bright. He and Jami are friendly voices who are willing to debate and challenge, but also get along well. It's nice to have a cup of coffee or take Evelyn to daycare and listen to them.

Kenny has given his 2 weeks notice. He won't say where he's headed. He'll be missed. Radio in Macon will not be the same.