Professor Taylor blogger at Poliblog is discussing comments made by teachers on student papers. I had an economics professor in college who was infamous for writing things like "bullshit" and "ballsy, but wrong" on papers.

One of my best friends responded to one of the professor's questions (after a long night of being out drinking the night before the exam and a complete blank on the real answer) by saying, in effect, he didn't know, didn't care, and in any event would never use it in real life because it was professorial theoritical drivvel. The question was worth 30 or 40 points.

The professor's comment was, "Ballsy, +5 pts."

You gotta love a professor who tries not to live in the Ivory Tower.