I've started using Tiger on my Powerbook. I very much like it. However, after much back and forth, I finally decided I do like using RSS despite the fact that most sites only give you the first sentence or two in their feeds.

That said, I have found no compelling reason to switch from NetNewsWire 2.0 to Safari's RSS, which I like, but it doesn't do everything that NetNewsWire does.

If you are a novice and haven't used RSS, Safari will be a great introduction. But, now I'm set in my ways.