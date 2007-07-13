Gruber found lots of wifi spots in his neighborhood. I went walking through my neighborhood last night and found a whole lot of wifi spots coming from houses. A good many were locked, but not all. Most were just generic in names like "Linksys" or "Netgear." But, several had funny names or family names.

Oh, and the iPhone is great for walking. I'm blaring music through the headphones, receive a call, and the sound fades out for the call. As soon as the call ends (there's a mic in the iPhone headphones), the music fades back in. Very nice touch.