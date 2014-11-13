Vox.com has, by now, been well established as a propaganda outlet, instead of a news outlet, but we have one more data point for the file.

Sarah Kliff tried to explain the Jonathan Gruber situation and did so by downplaying his role in formulating Obamacare.

What role did he play in developing the Affordable Care Act? Mostly number-crunching. In 2009 Health and Human Services awarded Gruber a $297,000 contract to consult on “options for national health reform.” The contract â€” which you can read in full here â€” was for “technical assistance” in estimating “changes in health insurance coverage and associated costs and impacts to the government under alternative specifications of health system reform.”

If you read that, you might be surprised to learn that Sarah Kliff previous described Jonathan Gruber as “the health economist who pretty much wrote Obamacare.

The media has done its best to ignore Gruber. Most of the major news outlets have either explained away the controversy or ignored it all together. Hopefully the House of Representatives will call him to testify under oath.

And hopefully Sarah Kliff can explain why she went from describing Jonathan Gruber as the guy “who pretty much wrote Obamacare” to just some dude with a grant.

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