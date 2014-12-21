When Gabby Giffords was shot in Arizona, the left went into a frenzy blaming Sarah Palin. In fact, when I was on CNN, I went on TV with Cornell Belcher and he was livid when I suggested leftwing rhetoric could be as hostile and divisive as rightwing rhetoric, if not more so.

John King was apologetic for using war metaphors for politics and promised to stop.

Wolf Blitzer, at one point, did a profile of Democratic congress critters who’d had death threats against them. Mind you, Rep. Eric Cantor (R-VA)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Eric Cantor

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See Full Scorecard48%, Jim DeMint, and other Republicans had had the same, but they were not in the report.

Sarah Palin had the ability to drive crazy people to kill. When Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Ted Cruz

Senate Republican Average

See Full Scorecard95% came on the scene, he too had the power to drive conservatives to assassinate, kill, maim, and riot. Mere words from these two politicians could drive white folks crazy with rage against the political process and Democrats. By just saying Obama, they could cause people to unleash their inner Klansman.

When a nut job in Texas flew a plane into the IRS building down there, he was immediately presumed to be an angry tea partier fired up on Palin/Cruz rage until they found the communist manifesto in his belongings.

When the gunman took hostages at the Discovery TV Network, he was immediately presumed to be a rightwing nut fueled on mass hysteria until his demands revealed him to be an environmentalist wacko.

Now, in New York City, a man has gunned down two police officers. He did so after repeated anti-police rhetoric from the President, Eric Holder, and New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio who, himself, all but encouraged retaliation on the police after the Eric Garner situation.

President Obama promised to fundamentally transform America. We just didn’t expect that transformation to involve a war on police.

But, in reality, the individual who killed the two policemen was deeply disturbed. Just like all the others. Neither side should blame the other.

The left, willing to play along and blame Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Ted Cruz

Senate Republican Average

See Full Scorecard95% and Sarah Palin and their rhetoric for deaths, is apoplectic with rage that anyone would accuse them of the same.

CNN will no doubt focus on the mental state of this individual in ways it rarely would if it happened from the right. The coverage will be less than that of Michael Brown and Eric Garner and there will be no reflection, or only limited reflection, by CNN or anyone else in the press on whether their own coverage led to two policemen being murdered in cold blood.

Sarah Palin and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Ted Cruz

Senate Republican Average

See Full Scorecard95% must be the two most powerful people in the world. Their words can affect the minds and souls of people in ways President Obama, Eric Holder, Bill DeBlasio and others on the left cannot. For the leftwing politicians, it is just words. Those on the right, their words can seemingly drive people to violence.

Or at least the media would have you believe precisely that.

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