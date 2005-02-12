If you want to find out what it is like to have the Devil in charge, see Barry Lynn, agent of Satan, Inc., and then check out Canada.

The Canada Customs and Revenue Agency has met with legal representatives of both the Catholic Church and the Evangelical Fellowship of Canada to warn them of the action in connection with this year's campaign.

According to LifeSiteNews, churches are not only admonished against recommending certain candidates or political parties, but they also face crackdowns for speaking out on issues such as abortion and same-sex marriage.