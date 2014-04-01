You may read this and believe it to be an April Fool’s Day joke. Sadly, it is not. And sadly, I must give a slight NSFW warning.

Congressman Ted Yoho is one of the congressmen the Chamber of Commerce and Establishment have problems with. He was one of the congressmen who would not vote for John Boehner as Speaker. He has been one of those congressmen who does not have a problem rocking the boat on his own side. I wish he’d do it more than he does. Frankly, I think some of the fight has been knocked out of him.

In any event, he finds himself with a challenger. The challenger’s name is Jake Rush. People tied to Rush are whispering that he is “the Chamber’s guy.” He’s given money to Democrats. His father gave money to Debbie Wasserman Schultz. He’s a lawyer.

Jake Rush also happens to be into Satanic symbolism, vampirism, “rape” photos, whips, chains, and â€¦ you get the picture. If you don’t, I’ve got the pictures.

He had membership (and may still have it) in a group called the Minds Eye Society, formerly known as The Camarilla. This is a live-action roleplaying group that used such systems as Vampire: The Requiem, Vampire: The Masquerade, Changeling: The Dreaming, and other such titles. He uploaded pictures to a wiki (that’s basically an online, user generated encyclopedia) called the Camarilla Wiki Project. It looks like someone started deleting the pictures just before Jake announced his run for Congress.

Here’s Jake:

This is him too:

And this:

But I’m not sure if this is him, though he posted it online:

On a Yahoo! message board called “Fallen”, he uses the name “Chazz Darling.” His posts there are, to say the least, rather interesting. One includes him telling someone

At first I thought you were just stupid and I wanted to stick my d**k in you mouth to shut you up while I snorted a line off my new machete

Charming.

This guy wants to replace Ted Yoho. Is the Chamber really helping this guy? If so, that is hysterical.

UPDATE: For more, see Saint Peters Blog out of Florida.

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