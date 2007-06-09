I freely admit I'm a quasi-astronomy geek. This is Saturn at 18Â° above the horizon at 11:05 p.m. in Carrollton, GA. I used the digital zoom on my Canon digital camera to take the shot. I've taken some of the moon and of Mars in the past and they were equally impressive. Jupiter did not turn out so great tonight. I'll have to try that one again at some other time.

I downloaded a free program called Stellarium that lets you track the night sky. I just happened to load it and it showed that I'd be able to get an impressive viewing of Saturn. It worked out well.