A woman is in the hospital unable to communicate. Her husband has a girlfriend and, when the woman dies, the husband stands to get lots and lots of money. The feminists should be howling, but they are silent. Were Terry Schiavo one of them, instead of a devout Catholic whose life is championed by conservatives, they probably would.

Instead, we are left with good men like Congressman Mike Enzi (R-Wyoming). According to Drudge

The Chairman of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pension (HELP) Committee, Mike Enzi (R-Wyoming) has requested Terri Schiavo to testify before his congressional committee, the DRUDGE REPORT has learned. In so doing it triggers legal or statutory protections for the witness, among those protections is that nothing can be done to cause harm or death to this individual.

Good call, Congressman.