Check out this article:

Vice President Cheney said Scalia's connection with him should not raise questions about Scaliaâ€™s impartiality as a Supreme Court justice.

"He is always very careful in his remarks," Cheney said. "I've never heard him address cases that are in front of the court. So I don't see any evidence of him violating his impartiality."

Scalia recently went on a duck hunting expedition with the Vice President, but Cheney said there was no "alliance" between Scalia and the administration.

The administration brings lawsuits in the lower courts and regularly files briefs in the Supreme Court. In the last year, it has urged the high court to uphold affirmative action in University of Michigan. This year, the Vice Presidentâ€™s office has a case before the Court pertaining to the energy task force chaired by the Vice President.

Cheney said he and Scalia are personal friends, but that Scalia maintains his impartiality.

He lauded Scalia as someone with "the deepest roots in her own career in trying to advance inidividual rights in the law."

On Jan. 29, Scalia, at an American Enterprise Institute function, introduced this year's speaker, Ted Olsen, the prominent solicitor general. AEI's website features a photo of Scalia and Olsen together at the event. Olsen regularly argues before the Supreme Court. Okay, I lied. Thatâ€™s not the real article. It wouldnâ€™t surprise you though that the Los Angeles Times ran such an article questioning Scaliaâ€™s objectivity, would it?

So, read the actual article, which is about Ruth Bader Ginsberg:

Kathy Rodgers, president of the NOW legal defense fund, said Ginsburg's connection with the group should not raise questions about her impartiality as a Supreme Court justice.

"She is always very careful in her remarks," Rodgers said. "I've never heard her address cases that are in front of the court. So I don't see any evidence of her violating her impartiality."

Ginsburg was a member of the board of the legal defense fund for a brief time in the 1970s, and also served on the group's advisory committee for judicial education. But Rodgers said there was no "alliance" between Ginsburg and the defense fund.

The NOW fund brings lawsuits in the lower courts and regularly files briefs in the Supreme Court. In the last year, it has urged the high court to uphold affirmative action in University of Michigan cases, to endorse gay rights in a Texas sodomy case, and to preserve the Family Medical Leave Act in a Nevada case.

Rodgers said her group cosponsors the Ginsburg lecture each year with the Assn. of the Bar of the City of New York.

She lauded Ginsburg as someone with "the deepest roots in her own career in trying to advance women's rights in the law."

On Jan. 29, Ginsburg introduced this year's speaker, Roxanne Conlin, a prominent trial lawyer who recently co-chaired Democratic Sen. John Edwards' presidential campaign in Iowa. The legal defense fund's website features a photo of Ginsburg and Rodgers together at the event. At the least the Times has finally decided to look into Ginsberg. But, they had to throw in gratuitous old news about Scalia at the same time. I guess, when in doubt, liberals will fall back on the â€œeverybody does itâ€ argument.