The skyline looking east:

The Bundestag looking down from the glass dome at the top of the Reichstag:

The glass dome atop the Reichstag from which you can look down on the Bundestag. You'll note there is a ramp that spirals to the very top of the dome at which there is a mini-museum documenting the history of the Reichstag. The Germans are careful to note the Nazis never used the Reichstag.

The Reichstag:

An Angel atop the Emperor's Cathedral:

The Cathedral as seen from the hotel:

One of the war memorials through a modern art sculpture. The memorial is a bombed out church that has been preserved as a constant reminder of the cost of war:

A portion of the Berlin wall still standing in its original location at Potsdam Plaza:

The last three of these are shots of the Holocaust memorial, ash gray pillars that look both like coffins and buildings. The first shot is looking up. The second, I just happen to catch the right light. The third gives you the scope of the memorial. The last gives you a sense of size.