Defined here.

Any of a group of psychotic disorders usually characterized by withdrawal from reality, illogical patterns of thinking, delusions, and hallucinations, and accompanied in varying degrees by other emotional, behavioral, or intellectual disturbances. Schizophrenia is associated with dopamine imbalances in the brain and defects of the frontal lobe and is caused by genetic, other biological, and psychosocial factors.

He is for the war and against the war. He voted for Helms-Burton, but he didn't vote for it. He will raise taxes, he won't raise taxes. He threw his metals in the fountain, he didn't throw his metals in the fountain. He does favor liberating Iraq, he doesn't favor liberating Iraq.

His wife admitted a few years ago that Kerry still has nightmares about Vietnam. Maybe there is something wrong with this guy.