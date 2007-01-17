Never confuse environmentalism for science. It's actually a religion, complete with witches who deserve burnings at the stake for heresy. One of the priestesses of the new religion, Heidi Cullen, wants to excommunicate dissident meteorologists.

The Weather Channelâ€™s most prominent climatologist is advocating that broadcast meteorologists be stripped of their scientific certification if they express skepticism about predictions of manmade catastrophic global warming. This latest call to silence skeptics follows a year (2006) in which skeptics were compared to "Holocaust Deniers" and Nuremberg-style war crimes trials were advocated by several climate alarmists. The Weather Channelâ€™s (TWC) Heidi Cullen, who hosts the weekly global warming program "The Climate Code," is advocating that the American Meteorological Society (AMS) revoke their "Seal of Approval" for any television weatherman who expresses skepticism that human activity is creating a climate catastrophe.

The left likes to throw up the Inquistion and Salem witch trials at the religious right. One day we will be able to reciprocate with this nonsense.