I was bored so I read the wikipedia entry on Scientology. While not as fun as watching the South Park episode, I have to say that these people are nuts.

For those of you who find it so hard to accept that Jesus was crucified, died, was buried, descended into hell, and on the third day rose again from the death, I invite you to consider the story of Xenu, which these people were so apparently ashamed of, they spent years suing anyone who dared mention the alien being.

Oh, an unlike Christianity which has a whole host of archeological data to go along with it, and the writings of eye witnesses, we have nothing but Ron Hubbard's word that 75 million years ago there was a massive theater in the Canary Islands where some souls got brainwashed and took over cavemen's bodies.

But, if you are willing to shell out big bucks, they'll gladly brainwash you.