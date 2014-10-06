I have long wanted to do something with this website that I have been unable to do. Unable, that is, until today.

Starting today you are going to start seeing a new feature on RedState. If I write about Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Ted Cruz

Senate Republican Average

See Full Scorecard93% or Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Harry Reid

Senate Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard11% or Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Jim Jordan

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard90% or Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Kevin McCarthy

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard41% or a host of other Republicans, you will start seeing a percentage next to their names.

That is their Heritage Action for America scorecard rating.

As long time readers of this site know, I consider Heritage Action for America to be the gold standard for measures of conservatism on Capitol Hill. I find it far more credible than the American Conservative Union scorecard and vastly more serious than the National Journal’s nonsense.

Heritage Action for America has been making Republicans on Capitol Hill mad because of this scorecard. So often they run as conservatives, often hiding behind ridiculous scorecards by favored outside groups. Heritage Action gives them no cover. It measures not just votes, but their willingness to support and sponsor conservative legislation.

I have been a long time fan of the organization which, last year, sponsored the RedState Gathering. And now I am quite pleased to be able to incorporate their scorecard moving forward.

For diarists at RedState, simply typing the name of the member of Congress will auto generate a link and scorecard vote. I am very pleased with the implementation.

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