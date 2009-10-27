Well, I guess I am having some sort of impact. If I wanted validation, I guess I have it from the Scozzafava campaign. Humorously, the interview is with the Los Angeles Times.

See here:

"Her positions on a lot of issues are reflective* of the electorate here," said Matt Burns, a Scozzafava spokesman. "If the idea is that every Republican that runs for office needs [to be] someone who fits in Georgia**, then it's going to be very, very difficult for Republicans to gain a majority in the House of Representatives."

Hmmm . . . I wonder why Matt Burns would be talking about Georgia.

It's raining down here today in Macon, by the way, but it's still bright outside. That's either the flaming, stinking mass of Scozzafava's campaign going down in flames, or the sun rising again on the GOP as Hoffman sails into the lead. Either way, I'm happy.

By the way, I guess being smacked in the mouth by the Weekly Standard taught the Scozzafava campaign a bit of civility in their attacks.

*I think Matt meant refractive, because where I'm sitting 81% of the district has turned away from Scozzafava.

**Or the campaign could be so dysfunctional and clueless right now that they think Newt is backing Hoffman.