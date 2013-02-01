Senate Democrats, please listen carefully to the New York Times
I have made my debut at Fox News with a column on FoxNews.com encouraging the Democrats to listen to the New York Times Editorial Board. I think they really should. I think they should try to do exactly as the New York Times commands. You can see why h...
I have made my debut at Fox News with a column on FoxNews.com encouraging the Democrats to listen to the New York Times Editorial Board. I think they really should. I think they should try to do exactly as the New York Times commands. You can see why here.