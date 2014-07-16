I appreciate Senator John Cornyn working on a bipartisan solution to stem the border crisis, but I do not understand why people in Washington can’t remember to K.I.S.S. their policy proposals â€” Keep It Simple Stupid.

We cannot just secure our border, we must have a comprehensive plan. We cannot work on our healthcare, we must have comprehensive socialism. Washington, not “we” to be fair, does not do comprehensive anything well, but always wants a comprehensive solution.

Senator Cornyn and Democrats, instead of keeping their solution simple, are just further empowering the President who has created this problem.

They’re going to call their bipartisan solution the HUMANE Act, or the “Helping Unaccompanied Minors and Alleviating National Emergency Act”. Wow. So if we oppose their bad idea we are inhumane.

The proposal does not close the major inducement to the present crisis. In 2012, President Obama created the “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” (“DACA”) program without congressional approval. The K.I.S.S. approach would be for Congress to shut this down, seal the border, and quickly send back everyone who has crossed over. In fact, this bipartisan proposal does not even shut down DACA. But it does allow illegal immigrant children to hire lawyers paid for by you to petition judges appointed by Barack Obama for permission to stay in the United States.

More troubling, this law would require that

the Secretary of Homeland Security â€¦ submit to the appropriate congressional committees a comprehensive strategy for gaining and maintaining situational awareness and operational control of high traffic areas

but give two years. Doing this when Eric Holder only the other day claimed “the immigration laws are being enforced” is papering over the issue.

At the same time, the legislation steals border security metrics from the comprehensive immigration legislation the Senate and President love while not putting a single additional boot on the ground for border security or putting up even one foot of fencing on the border.

So there is no repeal of DACA, no more border patrol agents, and no fencing â€” just two years of dithering.

This is not a border security bill. It is an amnesty supplemental.

End DACA, secure the border, and send them home. Keep it simple.

The President is the one refusing to require DHS, ICE, Border Patrol, etc. to enforce the law. He should demand they enforce immigration laws instead of lying that they already are. The President is the one whose administration lied years ago and swore to Congress the border fence was complete and the border was totally secure. He should redirect funds and resources currently available to fix the border. The President has the power to send in national guard. He should.

The pro-amnesty forces are the ones who promised that illegal surges would never happen again while laughing at us for predicting that promises of amnesty would lead to more illegal entry. We should be morally outraged that the President and pro-amnesty forces have encouraged these children to go through these horrific conditions with some the victims of human trafficking, gangs, and sex trade. When you announce you will reward illegal behavior, it shouldn’t be a shock you get lots more illegal behavior that leads to tragedy.

If people on the right and left really value immigrants and want more to come and be part of the American dream, they wouldn’t encourage them to do so illegally, subject to violence and abuse, and forced to live in shadows. Immigrants have long wanted to come to the US precisely because it’s not like the lawless places they flee. We are supposed to be a country with the rule of law that keeps its citizens safe. For the sake of future immigrants, we should seal our borders, enforce immigration laws, and overhaul the embarrassingly bad legal system to make it easier to come here legally than illegally.

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