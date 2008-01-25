“Senator McCain should publicly repudiate the endorsement of the New York Times, lest one think he actually appreciates the endorsement of the jihadists' best American friend.”

I think the New York Times Editorial Board is too stupid to give Senator McCain an endorsement hoping to sabotage his presidential ambitions. That would take some level of strategery and the grand triumvirate of Jill Abramson, Maureen Dowd, and Pinch is too stupid to rise to that level.

No, I think they really endorsed the guy because he was the best Republican in their minds. It was a half-hearted endorsement, but an endorsement nonetheless.

Long since abandoning their reputation as the paper of record, they have become the paper of the left -- Pravda on the Hudson. And if Pravda on the Hudson likes Senator John McCain it is reasonable to conclude that the general American public would not. The values of the Upper West Side are not the values of fly over country.

For the past three years, the New York Times has worked relentlessly to undermine the efforts of our troops and undermine the war in general. On every occasion, the New York Times has done its best to aid and abet our terrorist enemies. They have attempted to disrupt the terrorist surveillance program. They have attempted to disrupt a host of other national security programs designed to keep us safe. They have played up bad news in Iraq and downplayed good news. They have portrayed our troops as bloodthirsty killers and war criminals. They have been given every opportunity to be an objective voice and they have thumbed their nose at each of these opportunities, instead favoring a concerted effort to hinder our war effort and undermine our security at home.

Senator McCain sees himself as the soliders' best friend in Congress. He tells us he worked tirelessly to repudiate the Rumsfeld legacy and win the war. He tells us he can lead us and keep us safe. The major national newspaper that has done more than any other to undermine all of that then endorses him.

Senator McCain should publicly repudiate the endorsement of the New York Times, lest one think he actually appreciates the endorsement of the jihadists' best American friend.