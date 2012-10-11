Many RedState readers have seen Dinesh D’Souza’s film 2016. Our sister publication, Human Events, is today launching a project to send copies of 2016 to undecided voters in swing states. But they need your financial support to make it happen. For each donation of $20.16, Human Events will send one copy of 2016 to a self-described “undecided” voter or household of voters in Ohio, Florida, | Read More »