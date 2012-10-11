Send 2016 to Undecided Voters in Swing States
Many RedState readers have seen Dinesh D’Souza’s film 2016. Our sister publication, Human Events, is today launching a project to send copies of 2016 to undecided voters in swing states. But they need your financial support to make it happe...
Many RedState readers have seen Dinesh D’Souza’s film 2016. Our sister publication, Human Events, is today launching a project to send copies of 2016 to undecided voters in swing states. But they need your financial support to make it happen. For each donation of $20.16, Human Events will send one copy of 2016 to a self-described “undecided” voter or household of voters in Ohio, Florida, | Read More »